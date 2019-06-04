by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 7:00 AM
Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are ready to get "clucked up" on a family vacation.
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Olivia pitches "a family Whistler trip" to Nat and sister Sophia Pierson. Thankfully, it doesn't take much convincing as both Nat and Sophia are in favor of the getaway.
"That's a great idea," Sophia notes. "We have to, especially when you guys are home. We have to do that."
According to Liv, the Halcro-Pierson clan hasn't had a big family vacation in around 20 years. "That was all when we were all really young," Nat adds in support. "But, like every single one of us together? It's been forever."
However, it appears that Nat and Liv have an ulterior motive as they're also hoping to fuel a reunion between exes Julia Pierson and Brian Pierson.
After seeing sparks fly between the two at Rhonda Halcro and Jim Halcro's anniversary party, the best friend cousins are ready to pull a Parent Trap.
But, more importantly, Liv hopes to drive up in a party bus with her favorite family members. "I think we're at a spot where we can, you know, get a really luxe place," Liv relays in a confessional. "And it's the perfect time to do it."
Yet, Nat's attention is elsewhere during talk of the trip as she's too busy reconnecting with former flame Aygemang. Although Nat claims "it's not that serious," she seems pretty smitten while discussing her romantic situation.
"We dated and then he wanted to be more serious and I didn't want to. We broke up," Nat spills to her cousins. "Now it's been 6 months. He called, I was pleasantly surprised with how I felt when he called."
Will there be two romantic reunions in Whistler? For that answer, be sure to catch Sunday's episode of Relatively Nat & Liv.
