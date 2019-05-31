PREMIERES
Sunday, 10e|7p

Natalie Halcro Laughs About Her Basketball-Playing First Boyfriend With the Relatively Nat & Liv Cast

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., May. 31, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Natalie Halcro has a type!

The fashion-savvy social media influencer—who E! audiences might remember from her time on WAGS—recounts her earliest dating memories in this hilarious potluck-style video featuring family members and Relatively Nat & Liv co-stars Olivia Pierson, Owen Pierson and Joel Halcro. When the gang isn't chowing down on Canadian delicacies like Kraft Dinner and ketchup-flavored potato chips (both of which come highly recommended by the Vancouver natives, so don't knock 'til you try), they're answering questions posed by What the Fashion host Justin Martindale.

"Who was the first person here at this table to go on a date?" Justin asks the group, and Nat pipes up right away.

"It was definitely me, probably," she says before nodding to her cousin across the table. "Me or Owen."

Liv points out that it would've been her brother for sure (Owen later confirms he went on his first date at 10 years old and "it was arranged by the parents and everything"), since Nat wasn't actually allowed to date until her 16th birthday.

Watch

Olivia Pierson's Goat Milking Experience Goes Sour!

"So, there was this big thing in my school, like, 'Oh, Natalie's allowed to date!'" the IG star remembers, adding that hopeful admirers started leaving notes in her locker at school in preparation for the big day. "It was a big deal," Nat continues, "Like, 'Who is she gonna pick?'"

In the end, none of her locker poetry suitors made the cut. Instead, she went for "some older basketball loser" (not the coach, Justin checked) who Joel hopes "doesn't have a TV." Other than that, Nat only describes her high school beau as a "bad boy" and answers in the affirmative when the host turns to her and asks, "Like fifth-year senior?"

Old habits die hard, but hopefully not that one. Hear all about Nat's first boyfriend—and see her reaction when Joel spills an entire glass of champagne in her lap before the one-minute mark—in the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Nat & Liv , E! Shows , Natalie Halcro , Olivia Pierson , Justin Martindale , Family , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Scott Disick, KUWTK 1608

Scott Disick Unveils His "Talentless" Clothing Brand & One Kardashian Family Member Isn't So Impressed

Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Hilarious Text Jimmy Kimmel Sent His Wife When Their Plane Lost a Tire

Adam Sandler, Maroon 5, Adam Levine

Adam Sandler Reveals How He Got Maroon 5 to Perform at His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Compares Orlando Bloom's Proposal to Kanye West's Level of Romantic

The Bachelorette, Jed

The Bachelorette Surprises Jed With a Basketball Dream Date in Sneak Peek

Ben Simmons

Watch Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and More NBA Stars Read Mean Tweets

Kit Harington Embargoed until 5/31 7amET

Kit Harington Spotted in Connecticut After Checking Into Treatment Center

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.