Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson know Instagram inside-and-out, but that doesn't mean they aren't baffled by some of the messages they've received.
On Thursday's all-new episode of Daily Pop, the Relatively Nat & Liv stars spilled all about the odd requests they've spotted in their DMs.
"I had someone last week ask me if they can drink my bath water," Halcro revealed to a shocked Justin Sylvester.
Understandably, Nat didn't pursue the business opportunity as she told Sylvester that she was "not sure" what she'd even charge. However, Nat isn't the only one facing weird requests online.
"I always get the 'send me a picture of your feet,'" Pierson added. "The foot fetishists."
Nonetheless, Nat and Liv are happy to be influencers as it's "always led to new opportunities." We imagine the fashionistas were referring to their already impressive reality TV careers.
As fans surely know, Nat and Liv are best known for starring on E!'s WAGS. And, like on that former docu-series, Halcro and Pierson's respective love lives will be on full display on Nat & Liv (premiering Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m.)
"We're definitely open and honest and show everything about our dating life on the show," Liv assured the Daily Pop co-hosts.
Per Nat, viewers will even see her rekindle a romance with a former flame—but noted that the spark has since gone out.
"It's not burning anymore," Halcro confessed. "I have a new flame."
As for Liv? She stayed coy about her love life, even referring to a current flame as a "baby flame."
We're not sure how serious either of these relationships are as both Nat and Liv admitted they're still "open" to dating pro athletes.
For all of Nat and Liv's Daily Pop sit down, be sure to watch the video above. You can experience all things Nat & Liv by catching the premiere Sunday, June 2.