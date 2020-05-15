It's finally the weekend, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch this week while you are snuggled up on the couch social distancing.

After a long week, there's nothing better than a great film to lift your mood, and this weekend's selections are no exception.

Tonight, indulge in a classic romcom with It's Complicated, starring Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin playing the former married couple turned friends-with-benefits.

Then tomorrow, lift up your energy with the girl-power films Easy A and Coyote Ugly.

Finally, on Sunday, grab your tissues because we've got back-to-back romance films that are perfect for that cathartic cry with two showings of The Notebook and Sweet Home Alabama.

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.