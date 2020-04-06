by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Apr. 6, 2020 6:00 AM
It's time to grab a blanket, order a pizza and tune into E! to catch one of your favorite flicks.
This week, E! is bringing you nothing but feel-good movies with a lineup of romcoms, nostalgic fantasies and hilarious comedies as a part of our Movies We Love.
As many of you may be working from home, have no fear, as we have the perfect slate of movie programming to get you through the week.
If you are in the mood to laugh out loud, you won't want to miss films like Couples Retreat.
We've also got some throwbacks that will hit the spot if you're looking for nostalgia, like the teen classic She's All That and the beloved first three films of the Harry Potter franchise.
If you want to lean all into the romantic genre, grab your tissues because we've got The Notebook coming right up.
Check out what Movies We Love are coming to you this week below or watch them right here.
Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.
From On-Set Screaming Matches to the Role That Almost Went to Britney Spears: 15 Shocking Secrets About The Notebook
Wednesday, Apr. 8:
The Wedding Planner at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m
Friday, Apr. 10:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at 12:30 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at 3:30 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 7:00 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 11:
Hairspray at 2:00 p.m.
She's All That at 4:00 p.m.
17 Again at 6:00 p.m.
Couples Retreat at 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 12:
Hairspray at 12:00 p.m.
She's All That at 1:55 p.m.
17 Again at 3:50 p.m.
The Notebook at 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
