by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 6:00 AM
Squad goals!
Models may get to jet set all over the world and wear the hottest couture, but is it even worth if you don't have close friends by your side? This point will be explored in-depth for E!'s new docu-series Model Squad, premiering on Sept. 4.
Yes, catwalk experts Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor are all living the good life. Still, when push comes to shove, these it-girls lean on each other when it matters. Three cheers for girl power!
Nonetheless, E!'s Model Squad isn't the only girl gang making waves in the industry. Just ask Taylor Swift, Kris Jenner and many others.
In fact, you can take a closer look at Hollywood's most notable celeb squads in the gallery below!
Kate Hudson's squad includes Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Nasim Pedrad, Erin Foster, Sara Foster and of course her mom, Goldie Hawn!
When Kris isn't spending time with her kids, she's hanging with her pals. Kris' squad includes boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kyle Richards, Faye Resnick, Mauricio Umansky and BFF Melanie Griffith.
Julianne Hough's squad includes BFF Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul, his wife Lauren Paul and of course husband Brooks Laich and brother Derek Hough.
In addition to her family, Kim's squad includes husband Kanye West and their celebrity BFFs John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy is actually friends with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian too!
The cast of Friends will always be one of the most iconic squads of all time.
Kendall Jenner's squad includes Gigi Hadid, Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevigne, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin and of course her siblings!
How could we not mention the iconic squad that is N'SYNC?!
Besides her siblings, Khloe's BFFs include Malika Haqq and hairstylist Jen Atkin. She also spends time with Chrissy Teigen.
Jennifer Lawrence's squad includes BFF Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Adele and Emma Stone. Imagine all of the amazing jokes this squad tells!
When Kylie isn't spending time with her family, she's hanging with celeb pals Pia Mia, Justine Skye, Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Hailey Baldwin and of course boyfriend Travis Scott. Kylie also has a close group of girlfriends around her that includes her BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods, who she often posts photos with on Instagram and Snapchat.
Chelsea Handler's squad is jam-packed with A-list celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sandra Bullock, Charlize Theron and Cameron Diaz.
Taylor Swift has one of the most famous squads in the world. Her squad includes boyfriend Joe Alwyn, BFFs Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Camila Cabello, Jaime King and many, many more!
When Kourtney isn't hanging out with her sisters, she's spending time with celebrity pals Chrissy Teigen, Larsa Pippen, Jenna Dewan and Minka Kelly!
Modeling it-girls Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor all lean on each other in E!'s new docu-series Model Squad.
