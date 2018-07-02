Life as a supermodel isn't necessarily an easy one.

The runway mavens from E!'s new docu-series Model Squad highlight this very point in a brand new teaser. Yes, these ladies are famously stunning, but even they need friends to lean on!

"You need to find a good support system," budding actress and model Caroline Lowe advises in a confessional. "People that like you for being you."

And just because they're naturally gorgeous, it doesn't mean they're not hardworking. Case in point: veteran model Ping Hue expresses that her goal is to "keep dreaming," despite her parents' insistence she change her career path and settle down.

"If this isn't it, what is?" Missouri native turned it-girl Devon Windsor knowingly adds.