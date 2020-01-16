by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 6:00 AM
Not your average dinner conversation.
In this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, Matt Fraser reveals he's closer with girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis' ex-mobster step-father than his own dad. Why? Well because, like Matt, the ultra-Italian Tony "Two-Toes" loves "manscaping."
This admission comes about as Fraser's father Rod tries to convince the psychic medium to buy a kilt. While the Meet the Frasers star is "49 percent" Scottish, he identifies more with his Italian side.
"I gotta tell you dad, I just don't think that's for me," Matt confesses at family dinner.
"You gotta carry on the Scottish culture," Rod urges.
Clearly, Matt has no interest in looking into his Scottish heritage as he claims he "came out of the womb red, white and green."
"I just don't know anything different," Matt relays in a confessional. "I only know Italian food, Italian people, Italian swears. That's it."
In an attempt to prove his point, Matt emphasizes his bond with Tony by discussing how they both "keep the area clean down there." Furthermore, he tries to convince his conservative dad to give manscaping a try.
"Alexa's step-father Anthony is a great guy," the Meet the Frasers medium adds later on. "I'm sorry to say that I have more in common with him than I do my own father."
Although Tony claims the grooming activity is "fun," Rod seems less than impressed, especially after Matt describes Two-Toes' undercarriage as "pristine."
"This is just not something we do," Rod defends. "I was in the Navy for 20 years, I never heard of this s--t."
"Dad is a manly man, who does manly things in a very masculine way," Maria Fraser says in defense of her father.
For this LOL-worthy dinner conversation, be sure to watch the clip above!
