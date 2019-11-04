PREMIERES
Meet Matt Fraser, the "Over the Top" Psychic Medium Behind E!'s Meet the Frasers

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 10:00 AM

Matt Fraser is just like us! Well, sort of.

"I swear to god your father's walking around in heaven and I think I just saw balls," the 28-year-old medium tells a room full of clients in this wise-cracking promo video for E!'s upcoming series Meet the Frasers, premiering Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m.

Born and raised in small-town Rhode Island to a "crazy Italian family" committed to being involved in his life and profession, Matt doesn't sacrifice personal flair during psychic readings.

"Over the top?" asks girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis before promptly answering her own question. "Maybe."

New E! Series Meet the Frasers Coming in 2020

"He wears what he wants, he says what he wants," notes younger sister Maria Fraser, who walks in on her sibling getting dressed for a work event later on in the new trailer. 

"What are you even doing?" she cries, horrified and a little bit confused by the unforgiving pair of Spanx he's currently wiggling into.

"I don't care if they call me a fraud," he shrugs, adjusting the waistband. "But if they call me fat, I'm gonna cry." Publicity is a double-edged nightmare, but at least Matt knows who he is.

Learn more about the Frasers in the new promo video above!

