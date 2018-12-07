BRAND NEW
SUN 10:30e|7:30p

It's in the Stars! Watch Becca Tobin Learn She's the "Beyoncé" of LADYGANG

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 10:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A star is born!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new LADYGANG, Becca Tobin learns that she's destined for huge levels of fame during a tarot card reading. However, Becca's LADYGANG co-host Keltie Knight isn't all too thrilled to learn this news.

"People are going to be like, ‘Who is that? Wait, who is that? Oh, I saw her on this thing,'" a tarot card reader informs the Glee alum. "You just have to let yourself be noticed."

Although close friend (and Becca's former Glee costar) Lea Michele tries to comfort the entertainment journalist, it appears Knight is well aware of Becca's star potential. "It's abundantly clear that Becca's the Beyoncé," Keltie quips to the group.

Yet, when Becca receives another star card, Keltie breaks down slightly. "She's gonna die," Becca jokes during the reading.

Photos

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

"Just, please, pretend to flip the star over for her," Lea goes on to beg.

In an attempt to further roast Keltie, Becca asks her peer if she needs sunglasses as her card "pile is so bright."

"Today went so great," the "Cannonball" singer relays later on. "She may not be as convinced."

"I'm good; I loved my reading," Keltie concludes while clenching her teeth.

At the end of the reading, Keltie resolves to have more fun, Lea declares she'll have more sex and Becca embraces her fame.

Watch the funny tarot card reading for yourself above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Lea Michele , Beyoncé , TV , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance

See the Explosive 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation Between Larissa and Colt's Cousin

Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance's" Larissa Fights With Colt's Cousin

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams' First Game of Thrones Memory Is So Pure

Kim Possible

The Kim Possible Movie Trailer Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Nostalgia

The American Meme

The American Meme Goes Inside the Lives of Paris Hilton and Your Favorite Social Media Stars

The Good Place

The Good Place Gave Us So Many Janets and It Was Perfect

Legacies

Legacies Is a Refreshing Take on Supernatural Love Stories

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.