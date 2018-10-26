The LADYGANG is finally bringing their hit podcast to life and it's going to be even more hilarious on screen!

The gang has already promised us a sweet serenade from Keltie Knight to Ed Sheeran for the upcoming season and there's a lot more where that came from. E! News caught up with the gang where they revealed who we can expect on the show's debut season.

"Adam Rippon, he taught Keltie and I a skate routine, a sexual sex routine and we had to perform it for the judge, Jac," Becca Tobin revealed. "She was the commentator and the judge, she and Adam."

"Have you ever tried to booty pop on ice? It's not easy, it's not easy," Knight insisted. "It's not really good to look at either, it's quite terrifying," Jac Vanek joked.

While bringing their podcast to life has been quite the joy ride, going from off screen to on has brought with it some interesting challenges.