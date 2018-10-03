EXCLUSIVE!

The LADYGANG Gets Real About Celeb Crushes, Camel Toe & Much More in Our Exclusive Q&A!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The gang's all here!

E!'s new topical series LADYGANG is bringing the hit podcast to our TV screens Oct. 28 and we are ready for all the truth, opinions and LOL moments these boss babes are bringing our way.

The trio comprised of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, say it like it is, and there's no topic that's off limits for these ladies. So what better way to get to know the gang than with a little Q&A of our own?

Did you know that Becca's celebrity crush is funny man Larry David? Or that Keltie's a snort laugher? And you won't believe what happened on Jac's most embarrassing date!

Find out all that and more with our LADYGANG Q&A below!

Becca Tobin, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;LADYGANG&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Instagram

BECCA TOBIN

Celebrity Crush: Larry David

Celebrity Style Icon: Sarah Jessica Parker

Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: Real Housewives of anywhere

Most Used Emoji: Poop

Most embarrassing date you've ever been on: None

Favorite She-EO (female CEO/boss lady): Hillary Kerr

Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction you've ever had: I was dancing in a latex bodysuit on Glee one day and the whole thing ripped down the side while everyone was watching me dance.

Biggest Turn-Off: Cheap people

Best Piece of Relationship Advice You've Ever Gotten: The "little things" matter.

If You Weren't on the LADYGANG, What Job Would You Love to Do?: Live off of a trust fund and travel the world :)

What's Your Weirdest Habit or Secret Talent?: I can name all the presidents in order

Read

Grab Your Girls, 'Cause LADYGANG Is Heading to E! This October!

Keltie Knight, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;LADYGANG&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Instagram

KELTIE KNIGHT

Celebrity Crush: Jennifer Lopez

Celebrity Style Icon: Jonathan Van Ness

Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: Fixer Upper (I love you Joanna Gaines!)

Most Used Emoji: Face palm

Most embarrassing date you've ever been on: All of them because I am a snort laugher

Favorite She-EO (female CEO/boss lady): Hillary Kerr- she's been on the LadyGang podcast twice and I adore her!

Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction you've ever had: Pretty much everything I wore from 2003-2013, but I had the Nicole Kidman powder oops on the red carpet at Music Cares- where I thought I looked soooo cute and had white powder all over my face!

Biggest Turn-Off: Laziness

Best Piece of Relationship Advice You've Ever Gotten: Naked Stretching (if you don't know, now you know!)

If You Weren't on the LADYGANG, What Job Would You Love to Do?: I would continue my day job as a tv host, but also open a farm with tons of baby animals.

What's Your Weirdest Habit or Secret Talent?: I'm weird in general, but singing songs to my dog when I bathe her, talking to my plants to help them grow and using my label maker to label, EVERYTHING.

Watch

Nothing Is Off Limits for LADYGANG

Jac Vanek, &amp;lt;i&amp;gt;LADYGANG&amp;lt;/i&amp;gt;

Instagram

JAC VANEK

Celebrity Crush: Brett Eldredge & Clay Matthews

Celebrity Style Icon: Rihanna because she doesn't give a f--k and her favorite accessory is a glass of wine.

Favorite Guilty Pleasure TV Show: The Bachelor & Love Island

Most Used Emoji: Snarky Jac in emoji form

Most Embarrassing Date: Oh man, there are too many to count. One guy had explosive diarrhea on a first date. He was in the bathroom for legitimately 30 minutes, and I finished two glasses of wine in that time. He finally admitted what happened after he kissed me when he dropped me off, which I'm still confused about (like…how can you make out when your butthole is leaking?!). He asked me out again and I gave him a second chance because I'M A GOOD PERSON.

Favorite SHE-EO: Bethenny Frankel & Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble

Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction: Nothing toooooo embarrassing, but Becca likes to remind me when my camel toe is showing when I have nothing to cover my waist with….asshole.

Biggest Turn Off: When an adult man refers to himself as a "boy". Using the wrong you're / your or their / there / they're. Spelling you "u". Saying "lol" unironically. Green text bubbles. V-necks. Psychopaths.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Says It's "Fascinating" to Be 45, Single and Childless

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Getting Married for the Second Time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyer Denies Rape Allegations

Amy Schumer

The Five PCAs Comedy Act Finalists Will Make You Laugh So Hard You Might Actually Cry

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Cast Reveals the Celebrities They'd Like to Eat in a Zombie Apocalypse

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Jokes Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Using Shock Therapy on Him

Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls, E! News

Happy Mean Girls Day! Here's a Special Message From Aaron Samuels to Lindsay Lohan

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.