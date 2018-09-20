Grab Your Girls, 'Cause LADYGANG Is Heading to E! This October!

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 20, 2018 10:00 AM

Grab your LADYGANG, because we've found your newest obsession!

Today E! confirmed that their new topical series LADYGANG will be premiering Sunday, October 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show is inspired by the popular podcast (of the same name) and stars Hollywood's hottest girl posse, made up of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek.

And when we say, "Hollywood's hottest girl posse," we mean it! Whether they're starring on hit television shows or serving as ShEOs of their own businesses, the women of LADYGANG know the drive and ambition it takes to navigate Tinseltown…and they're not afraid to get real about it. Don't believe us? Prior to the premiere, make sure to check out their podcast, which has been nominated for best Pop Podcast of 2018 by E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Photos

Famous Celeb Squads

"Becca, Jac and Keltie are those great friends who will tell you the truth even when you don't want to hear it," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP Development and Production E!.  "With the LADYGANG, no subject is taboo and watching an episode is like spending a joyful night out on the town with the funniest, smartest women you could possibly find."

Since no subject is too taboo, you can expect the ladies to discuss everything from sex to politics to balancing power in life and love. Oh, and they'll be conducting these conversations alongside A-list guests. Here's looking at you, Ed Sheeran!

Nothing beats girl power. Thus, we couldn't be more stoked for LADYGANG's upcoming 12 (30 minute long) episodes.

So be sure to hang with the gang when this soon-to-be hit drops in October. Also, for a taste of what's to come, take a look at the clip above!

