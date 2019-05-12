SUNDAYS
Inside LADYGANG's Cali-Cool Studio Makeover

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., May. 12, 2019

LadyGang, Joss &amp;amp; Main Office Space and Podcast Studio

Nicole Gerulat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You've been keeping up with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek from LADYGANG, that's no secret. You've seen the boss babes in action, and one thing stands out: They spend a large majority of their time in their podcast studio and office. We can relate on that level, so it makes perfect sense that they'd be all about a complete redesign of the space. For the job, they enlisted Emilie Muhlfeld from Joss & Main to totally transform it into the California bungalow of your dreams.

"I spent most of my life at work in this office, and I wanted it to be functional and also beautiful. The vibe is girlie, chic and California cool," describes Keltie of the brand-new, decked-out oasis. 

OK, so are you ready to shop? The exact pieces from the LADYGANG studio are below! 

Paluch Upholstered Dining Chair, E-Comm

Paluch Upholstered Dining Chair

"We asked for a lot of moveable seating so that the space could be transformed based on what we were using it for at that time," shares Keltie. 

SHOP NOW: $224.99 at Joss and Main

2 Piece Agave Succulent Plant in Pot, E-Comm

2-Piece Agave Succulent Plant in Pot

Nothing says come on in more than these cute potted succulents, you know? 

SHOP NOW: $27.99 $25.99 at Joss & Main

'Indigo Study Hexaptych' 6 Piece Framed Print Set, E-Comm

'Indigo Study Hexaptych' 6 Piece Framed Print Set

These framed prints are better as a set, don't you think? 

SHOP NOW: $294 $189.99 at Joss and Main

Kylee Artificial Marble Oval-Shaped Dining Table, E-Comm

Kylee Artificial Marble Oval-Shaped Dining Table

This marble top dining table is a splurge, but it's so drop dead stunning that we're here for it.

SHOP NOW: $1,375.99 $734.99 at Joss and Main

Joslin Throw Pillow, E-Comm

Joslin Throw Pillow

Fluffy white throw pillows are a low-key way to glam up any space. 

SHOP NOW: $55.99 $32.99 at Joss and Main

'Killing It' Framed Painting Print, E-Comm

'Killing It' Framed Painting Print

Whenever you need a little life motivation, this framed print will remind ya. 

SHOP NOW: $49.99 $42.99 at Joss and Main

Gunnar Writing Desk, E-Comm

Gunnar Writing Desk

"I love my gold desk. It's huge and it feels fancy and luxe. It has enough room for me to lay out my entire life and still have room to work," explains Keltie. 

SHOP NOW: $2,540.99 $1,029.99 at Joss and Main 

Jovany Hand-Hooked Pink Area Rug, E-Comm

Jovany Hand-Hooked Pink Area Rug

This ornate pink rug will give your Cali-inspired space that lived-in feel. 

SHOP NOW: $239 $126.99 at Joss and Main

Art Quote Stack 4 Piece Decorative Book Set, E-Comm

Art Quote Stack 4 Piece Decorative Book Set

Speaking of inspiration, we live and breathe by this Andy Warhol quote. 

SHOP NOW: $150 at Joss and Main

Zara Throw Pillow, E-Comm

Zara Throw Pillow

This indigo throw pillow will add a burst of character to any corner in your home. 

SHOP NOW: $29.99 $26.99 at Joss and Main

 

 

Allison Handwoven Sheepskin White Area Rug, E-Comm

Allison Handwoven Sheepskin White Area Rug

How delicious does this fluffy white sheepskin area rug look?

SHOP NOW: $211.91 $73.99 at Joss and Main

 

Sparks Conference Chair, E-Comm

Sparks Conference Chair

Boss babes deserve boss babe office chairs. It's that simple. 

SHOP NOW: $549.99 at Joss and Main

Georges Armchair, E-Comm

Georges Armchair

We wouldn't be mad at this chic pink chair existing in any space of our living quarters. 

SHOP NOW: $435.99 $369.99 at Joss and Main

Loeffler Full Length Mirror, E-Comm

Loeffler Full Length Mirror

Full length mirrors are always a good idea. 

SHOP NOW: $134.99 $119.99 at Joss and Main

 

Poly-Filled Cotton Throw Pillow, E-Comm

Poly-Filled Cotton Throw Pillow

When in doubt, add a throw pillow into the mix!

SHOP NOW: $45 at Joss and Main

For these exact pieces and even more LADYGANG picks from Joss & Main, click here!

