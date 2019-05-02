SUNDAYS
See What Happens When Becca Tobin Gets Her Butt Read By a "Rumpologist" on LADYGANG

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 2, 2019

Keeping up with the latest alternative healing trend is no easy feat, especially in SoCal.

"In Los Angeles, there are all types of different spiritual experiences," explains a bathrobe-clad Becca Tobin in this clip from Sunday's new LADYGANG. There's a few some of us have probably heard about before, like reiki, crystal healing and "veganism." (Becca's suggestion.) Others are a little more obscure.

In the video, for example, Jac Vanek accompanies Becca to an exceedingly bizarre session with a "rumpologist"—think palm reader, but for your behind—where her friend learns that butt cheeks, like hands or tarot cards, apparently have existential connotations too.

The LADYGANG's Best BFF Moments

After instructing her client to "bend over and kind of hold onto the edge of the couch," the professional rump reader proceeds to inspect Becca's backside with a tool that looks sort of like a ballpoint pen. After a few seconds, she stops. "Right here is a very long love line," she tells her, but it's going to take more convincing than that.

"Ms. Shay did point out a love line on my ass," Becca says later. "That sort of resembles a tan line."

Find out which psychic insights the rumpologist gleans from Becca's butt crack and "skin texture"—no joke—in the clip above!

