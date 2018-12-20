Instagram
Photos can sure bring about a whole lot of memories.
Earlier today, Kim Kardashian found herself looking through old family pictures. One image that stood out in particular was her grandma's first wedding look.
While Grandma MJ's beauty is worth chatting about, it's Kim's caption that has people really talking.
Perhaps it will remind you of her brief marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries.
"I just found this pic of my beautiful grandma MJ at her 1st wedding," she shared. "It lasted just 2.5 months and her family spent all they had on this wedding. She felt so bad but followed her heart. Kinda sounds familiar lol."
Kim added, "She's always taught me to follow my heart and do what I want to do no matter what! I love you MJ (and how much does Kendall look like MJ!!!)"
Many followers quickly pointed out how similar MJ looks to Kendall Jenner. Others also saw attributes passed down to Kris Jenner. What everyone agreed on is the simple fact that MJ was one pretty bride.
"Wooowwwwww beauty," La La Anthony shared in the comments section. Adrienne Bailon added, "Beautiful."
Fans will likely remember when Kim and Kris revealed they were splitting after more than two months of marriage. "I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned," the E! star shared at the time. "We remain friends and wish each other the best."
Fortunately, Kim found her happily ever after with Kanye West. The couple is happily married and share three children together including Chicago West, Saint West and North West.
And just last night, the couple enjoyed date night when they attended Travis Scott's concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
