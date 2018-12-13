Now here's a way to end 2018 with a bang!

Pop culture fans are buzzing after it was reported that John Mayer and Kourtney Kardashian were seen chatting it up at GQ's Men of the Year party earlier this month.

Because both Hollywood stars are technically single, it's only a matter of time before romance rumors start.

But what exactly is going on between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and A-list singer? Nothing just yet.

"Kourtney is going with the flow of her dating life and is open to new relationships. She isn't seriously dating anyone currently and hasn't been for awhile now," a source shared with E! News. "Her and Luka Sabbat were very casual, and Kourtney is open to new flings."