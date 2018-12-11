Remember Stormi Webster: Fish are friends, not food!

As Travis Scott continues the Astroworld—Wish You Were Here tour, the rapper is finding opportunities to explore special venues across the country.

Tuesday afternoon was no different when the Grammy nominee traveled to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver for family day.

In pictures posted onto Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories, followers witnessed Travis and Stormi get close to some fishes. And while we don't see Stormi's cute face in the photos, we are loving her pink beanie and outfit for the adventurous day.

E! News has also learned the family went through the entire exhibit and purchased an assortment of gifts from the gift shop including jewelry, toys and gift cards.