UPDATE: On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner revealed the truth behind who wrote her the mysterious love letter. She shared a picture of the letter on her Instagram Story, but this time, the name wasn't blurred out at the bottom. "Nice try," she captioned it with a wink-face emoji. "My secret admirer's actually @mertalas & macpiggott."

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are two fashion photographers who have shot a number of high-profile magazine covers, including Jenner's April 2018 Vogue feature. Alas posted a photo alongside the 23-year-old model on Sunday.

________

Never underestimate the power of a dedicated Internet sleuth.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner posted a picture on her Instagram Story of a love letter she received. However, the writer of said letter remains a mystery because the 23-year-old blurred out the name at the bottom of the paper. The eloquent letter spoke highly of the model and didn't shy away from expressing how much she meant to the auteur.

"Dear Kendall," it starts. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you."

The correspondence continues, "I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."