While Kim Kardashian may caption an Instagram post with Kanye West, "We got love," they've got a lot more than that, including three children, a multimillion dollar home, fashion and beauty brands and a large following.

They have it all, it seems. Yet, her doting husband continues to spoil her with the most lavish gifts you can imagine—stock in corporations, Mercedes Benz to match one of her dresses and more.

This leaves us wondering, what Kim is going to get Kayne? He has everything. Now, she's answering that question with a gift guide , so you can give your brother, father, best guy friend or significant other the Hollywood treatment.

"For the men in my life, I like to shop for gifts that are sleek and practical," she shared on her app.