by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 11:32 AM
Co-parenting looks good on you Kourtney Kardashian.
On a cold Wednesday night in Southern California, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself hanging out with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope Disick.
What came next was an Instagram post that has heads turning—but not for anything dramatic.
Simply captioned "coparenting," Kourtney posed in a designer dress as she lay across her bed while Penelope played on Scott's phone.
"At its finest right huuuurrrrr," Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. Kylie Jenner added, "Ohhhh" with the heart eye emoji's.
For those wondering what exactly Kourtney is wearing for her night in, close friend Brittny Gastineau may have the answer.
"Tom Ford for Gucci dress?" she asked in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "You know your vintage."
Both Kourtney and Scott remain on good terms as they continue to raise their children including Reign Disick and Mason Disick. During Thanksgiving, the family celebrated together at a house in Palm Springs, Calif.
And when Kourtney found herself at the same event with Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, things appeared to be a-okay between everyone.
"I find co-parenting really easy," Kourtney previously shared with YOU magazine back in 2016. "Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what's going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated."
She added, "We make sure we go on days out together because the kids love it, but it's really hard when you're at the zoo and there are cameras in your face all day."
From the looks of things, staying home doesn't seem so bad at all.
