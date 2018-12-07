BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p

Watch Kim Kardashian Meet Alice Johnson for the First Time Following Her Release From Prison on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A moving meet-up.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally meets with Alice Johnson after working tirelessly to get her released from prison. Understandably, as Alice had been behind bars for 21 years for a nonviolent drug crime, her hometown of Memphis is beyond thrilled that she is home.

"People recognize me now and they're in tears hugging me and telling me how happy they are that I've come back home," Alice shares with the KKW Beauty boss. "I don't know these people, but they're so happy for me. It's just love, it's like a lovefest."

In fact, it appears that Alice's story and Kim's activism has even left a lasting impact on President Donald Trump.

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

"Jared [Kushner] was texting me and said, 'Honestly we couldn't have picked a better person to open up his heart and for this to get started because now he doesn't want to stop,'" North West's mom happily relays to Alice. "That's all you, so thank you."

Unsurprisingly, this entire process has motivated Kim to do more as she's become aware at "how messed up our system is."

"There's so much that has to be done and I know Alice's case is the one that spoke to me, but now that that is in me I can't stop at Alice," Kim concludes later on. "There has to be so much more that I can do."

Kim's visit with Alice is an especially sweet one as even Kanye West gets on the phone to speak with the 63-year-old grandmother. During their brief chat, Alice proves she is a 'Ye fan by gushing about the "love" she has for the "Famous" rapper.

Watch this sweet scene play out in the clip above!

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Donald Trump , Politics , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kim Kardashian & Alice Johnson Meet After Her Release

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Proves Co-Parenting With Scott Disick Never Goes Out of Style

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1516

Try Not to Cry Watching Kim Kardashian Tell Alice Johnson She's Been Freed From Prison After 21 Years

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner Slams Prank That Pulled Off Travis Scott Cheating Photo

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, Christmas

Kim Kardashian Is Taking Over Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Why Khloe Kardashian Would Like More Kids With Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.