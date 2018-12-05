Kylie Jenner is not here for anyone making up rumors about herself and her family.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics owner slammed a YouTube user who described his prank to trick the Internet into thinking Travis Scott was cheating on her. Earlier in the day, Bahamas native Christian Adam uploaded a 17-minute video onto the platform where he bragged about his ability to "fool the Internet."

He wrote in the video description section, "never believe anything you see on the internet :)"

Then, perhaps in some way to cover his tracks or not, he added, "(DISCLAIMER: this video was NOT made to intentionally hurt Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner or the entire Kardashian family in ANY way shape or form)."

The KarJenner family didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with that statement.

In her Instagram story, Kylie posted a screenshot of the video and called Adam out for his "prank." She wrote in a since-deleted note, "Idk if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."