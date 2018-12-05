When it comes to family, Khloe Kardashian believes that bigger can be even better.

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with baby True Thompson, it appears the proud mom may be thinking about having another child.

"Khloe definitely wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that's what's in the cards," a source shared with E! News. "Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him. That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family."

Our insider added, "Khloe is completely selfless when it comes to True. She loves being a mom and having her own family. She wants to have more kids while she's young enough and would like them to be close in age."

As fans know, Khloe's relationship with Tristan has had a few ups and downs. But in recent months, the pair has put on a united front, especially during the holidays.