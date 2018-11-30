BRAND NEW
"I'm So Crazy!" Kourtney Kardashian Admits Egg-Freezing Hormone Shots Make Her "Emotional"

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 7:30 AM

Kourtney Kardashian's hormones are raging.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three opens up about the mood swings she's facing while preparing to freeze her eggs.

"I've been so up-and-down emotional 'cause I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," Kourtney confesses to friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd. "I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."

Thankfully, everything the Kardashian sister is experiencing is completely normal. The Real Housewives of Miami alum even reassures the KUWTK star that she too was "emotional" when she went through the process.

However, on top of the emotional turmoil, Kourtney has been left badly bruised by the hormone injections. "Oh my gosh! That's a lot, Kourt," Larsa reacts upon seeing her friend's bruises. "I feel like you're not doing it right."

Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

Although the bruising looks bad, Kris Jenner's oldest confirms she is alright as she has a "really high pain tolerance." To make matters worse, per Kourtney, her "emotional" and "anxious" reaction to everything has left Younes Bendjima baffled.

"Younes is like, 'What? You have anxiety? But I don't get it,'" the reality TV veteran shares. "Then he thinks everything is about him. So then I'm like, 'No! This has nothing to do with you.'"

Despite reassuring her pals that she is "fine," Kourtney does note that she has been crying herself to sleep "every night." While Kourtney isn't certain she'll have more kids, she reveals she's doing this for "safety" reasons.

Watch the candid conversation for yourself in the clip above!

Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris This Sunday

