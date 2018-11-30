Kourtney Kardashian's hormones are raging.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three opens up about the mood swings she's facing while preparing to freeze her eggs.

"I've been so up-and-down emotional 'cause I've been doing the shots for the egg freezing," Kourtney confesses to friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd. "I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I'm so crazy. I can't take it."

Thankfully, everything the Kardashian sister is experiencing is completely normal. The Real Housewives of Miami alum even reassures the KUWTK star that she too was "emotional" when she went through the process.

However, on top of the emotional turmoil, Kourtney has been left badly bruised by the hormone injections. "Oh my gosh! That's a lot, Kourt," Larsa reacts upon seeing her friend's bruises. "I feel like you're not doing it right."