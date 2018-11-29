BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

Oops! Kim Kardashian Thinks People Hate Her for Calling Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At"

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Does the internet "hate" Kim Kardashian?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss reveals the backlash she's received over calling Kourtney Kardashian the "least exciting to look at."

"Oh my god; people are going so crazy," Kourtney quips to Kim and Scott Disick. "People hate Kim from her comment on the show."

Thankfully, the E! personality isn't letting the negative feedback get her down as she is happy to discuss the fight with her sister and Lord Disick. However, the Kardashian ladies are forced to relive some of the unpleasantness as Scott is somewhat out of the loop regarding the spat.

"We got into a fight. I said, 'You're the least exciting to look at,'" Kanye West's wife explains to the father of three. "What I meant is you're the most boring. People think that is like I said, 'Kill your mom.'"

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Even though the Kardashian sisters are seemingly in a good place, Kourtney demands that they should "not justify" the fighting.

"But that's your sister! You say bad things about her too," Scott reminds his ex. "You call her a porn star every time I talk to you."

Not to mention, North West's mom has some allies online as one fan even demanded Kourtney "thank Kim for your career."

"I was gonna write back and say, 'If it wasn't for my personality and being funny then our show wouldn't exist,'" the 39-year-old reality veteran notes.

"Ha! For sure, without you this whole thing would be dead," Scott concludes.

Watch the frank conversation play out in the clip above!

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Family , Feuds , Exclusives , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster’s Surprise Cameo in Kylie Jenner’s Latest Makeup Tutorial Is a Must-See

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Fits True Thompson in a Birkin Bag for Precious Photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian, GQ magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Finds "Power" in Posing Nude

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1514

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was on Ecstasy When She Made Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1514

Family First! "Protective" Kim Kardashian Strikes a Truce With Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris This Sunday

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Katch-Up: S15, EP.14

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.