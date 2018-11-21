Kylie Jenner is giving makeup fans a big gift this Black Friday.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator announced last week that she and big sis Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a collaboration called "KKW X Kylie Round 2." They made the announcement while looking pretty much like identical twins as each sister sported a brown bob hairstyle and cocoa-colored leotard. Appropriately, Kylie's lip color was called "Double Trouble" and Kim's was "Twinning."

It's a busy cosmetics season for both sisters. Kylie's has been teasing her 2019 calendar as of late on both her Instagram and her official Kylie Shop Instagram page. On her regular Instagram, the beauty mogul dressed up in a short gold body-con dress and donned big gold jewelry and a crown that only Kensington palace could match.

Her new collection also comes out on Black Friday, so shoppers: get ready.