Khloe Kardashianhas always been an open book about both the good and the bad.
On Sunday, Khloe posted a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that explains her mindset about trying to stay positive in the days before and after giving birth to her baby, True Thompson. "This is something I've been waiting for my entire life," she told the camera. "I don't want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of 'Don't make permanent decisions off temporary emotions.'"
She then went on to explain that she would deal with Tristan Thompson and his cheating scandal "at a later time." Khloe continued, "I want to experience this magical moment, and I want this for me and my daughter and for him at the end of the day."
One fan commented on the video and praised Khloe for her clarity and outlook on the situation. "This is so mature, I would have run him over with his own car," the user wrote.
The Good American founder replied, "oh well I did done [sic] not so mature things [knife, sweat and fist emojis] the day prior but I needed to get that out of my system. Namaste all the way in the hospital."
Two weeks ago on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, news of Tristan's infidelity broke across the text message waves of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian hopped on a plane instantaneously to go be with their sister for the birth of her first child and support her amid the Tristan infidelity chatter.
Before the episode aired where she gave birth to True, Khloe posted on Twitter about how it would be an emotional experience for her all over again. "I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," she wrote. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."
In another tweet, the Revenge Body star said she was "proud of myself for how I handed everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."
Khloe has been spending lots of quality time with her close-knit family in Los Angeles, but E! News learned that she and True will be spending Thanksgiving in Cleveland. A source told E! News, "It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad."
The insider added, "She is still very happy in L.A. with her family support and the thought of being back in Cleveland by herself is unsettling. She isn't making long-term plans and is just taking it little by little and seeing what happens. She's very conflicted and tries her best to stay focused on True and all the joys of motherhood. It's complicated with Tristan, but he's True's dad and that's what matters most to Khloe."
