Though there's never snow in California, Kylie Jenner is ringing in the new season in spirit with an icy 'do to match.
The makeup mogul and mama debuted her new hair on Tuesday night, sharing a video from the hair chair around 10 p.m. While Jenner videotaped her hair in the mirror, a stylist got to work flat-ironing her newly silvery strands.
As of late, the 21-year-old was sporting a warmer blond hue, but it seems it was time for Jenner to rock something a bit icier.
The star is certainly no stranger to changing up her hair color. Whether with her real hair or with the help of wigs, she's donned practically every shade in the rainbow, from neon green and baby blue to emerald and peach.
It's possible the new switch up is in honor of her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection launch next week. As Jenner teased on her Instagram account, the packaging features shades of metallic baby blue, silver and white.
Whatever the reason, Jenner is certainly bringing some chill with her new hair.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Brunette Bombshell
At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's tousled hair makes for the perfect romantic waves.
Big Barrel Curls
One word: Stunning! Her curly black tresses effortlessly cascade down her shoulders.
Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
Sweet 16
Kylie's hair is ultra-long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.
Test Run
She first experimented with her now-signature blue shade back in 2013, dying her under layer a bright blue hue.
Coachella Ready
Her warmer ombré is all about boho chic.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ombré Effects
At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, the E! star heats up the red carpet with a warm caramel ombré.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fake Out
Don't go gaga over Kylie's bangs just yet—they're clip-ins!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bye Bangs
The faux bangs are gone and her effortless layers return.
Dark Beauty
See ya, blonde! The E! star picks a solid dark hue for her hair, and coordinates her lips to match.
KAO/Splash News
Peek-a-Boo
Surprise! Kylie adds a sneaky splash of blonde to the under layers of her hair.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash
Dark Matter
Chop, chop! Kylie trims her tresses into a shoulder-length cut and goes for a subtler, dark ombré.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Crop Chic
Before long, the old ombré proportions appear on her new short hair.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Lighten Up
To the light side! At least, that's where the ends of her hair are going with this drastic black-to-blond effect.
Blond Before the Blue
Just before adopting her cerulean tint, Kylie debuts a blonder-than-ever ombré on Instagram.
Just a Hair
Before she went for the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful teal streaks.
AKM-GSI
Blue Or Bust
And it's blue! The E! star debuts her eye-catching new tint.
Faded
Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty shade.
Lady in Green
Kylie's color slightly shifts from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Blue's Back
Looks like that Kelly green color was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!
Napes Up
Just ahead of the 2014 VMA Awards, she opts for added edge by shaving her nape.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Va Va VMAs
Jet black and side swept, Kylie's hair is all drama.
Selfie Time
She takes out her extensions just in time for a candid selfie.
Abaca USA/AKM-GSI
Classic
Nothing beats her classic lengthy, raven tresses.
Déjà Vu
Kylie is clearly channeling big sister Kim Kardashian.
Family Matters
Whew! Kylie's dark, long locks are seriously glamorous, and again resemble Kim's flawless hair.
Christopher Polk/WireImage
Pile on the Length
The 17-year-old's extensions are in, and back to teal too.
Cold Steel
Instead of her go-to-blue, Kylie settles for an added splash of grey to liven up her hair.
FayesVision/WENN.com
Gone Gray
Kylie's steel gray seems to have softened into a dove shade.
Blue Period
And the blue is back! The E! star revives here teal tresses with a black-and-blue ombré.
Goodwin/WCP/Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET
Back to Black
She's got dreamy raven locks again.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
Cut It Out
And before you know it, the E! star embraces a sexy collar bone-length chop.
RMBI SWIS/AKM-GSI
Bit of Bronde
Kylie lightens up her tresses with a little bronde makeover.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Silky & Sleek
Ahhh—the youngest Jenner's hair gives off a brilliant sheen as she goes back to her jet black hair color.
Wigging Out
While she's gone teal before, these electric blue locks appear to be part of an excellent wig.
PacificCoastNews
Pinky Keen
Kylie's next hair hue? Bubblegum pink! She styled the hair shade for Coachella 2015.
Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com
Sweet & Simple
Her hair's never looked so healthy and voluminous as it does in this glam shot.
Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Go Long
Extensions it is! She goes long and luxurious with this jet-black hairstyle.
AKM-GSI
Frosted
We've seen her teal tresses already, so this frosty blue 'do just puts a different twist on that trend.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Girl
Chop chop! Kylie returns to her signature mid-length raven hair.
Instagram
To Bronde or Not to Bronde?
Is it a wig or no? Either way, Kylie wears the fall-ready shade well.
Photographer Group / Splash News
Birthday Girl
For her 18th birthday bash, Ky goes platinum (not unlike Kim Kardashian's own bright-blond stint).
New Fall Look
The teen star finally went "ashy dirty blonde," writing on Instagram, "Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!"
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Green Goddess
The reality star appears at the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
Chic Bob
She returned to black and debuted a chic bob in late October 2015.
Michael Rozman
Long and Sleek
Kylie sported long waves again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2015.
Red Hot
To celebrate her 19th birthday, Kylie made her hair "fire red."
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Wet 'N Wild
Kylie really embraced the torrential downpour look with this messy bob!
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Kylie really made a statement at Coachella 2017 with a highlighter yellow bob.
