Khloe Kardashian is one busy momma!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian try to support their overwhelmed sister as she tries to work through boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal hours after giving birth to baby True Thompson.

"Are you still OK with us, like coming out here on Monday?" Khloe's assistant asks the new mom. "Yeah, why don't we talk just a little closer 'cause things are just being weird these days, so we'll just talk and see," Khloe replies.

Kourtney worries that her sister will be overwhelmed with having so much family in Cleveland, but Khloe assures her everything will calm down once she leaves the hospital.

"Is everyone writing you?" Kourtney asks. "Too many people, but writing about both things. I'm like, 'Shut up.'" KoKo vents. "I don't have the energy for that right now like, everyone, leave me alone."