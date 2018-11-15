BRAND NEW
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Support an Overwhelmed Khloe Days After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 7:30 AM

Khloe Kardashian is one busy momma!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian try to support their overwhelmed sister as she tries to work through boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal hours after giving birth to baby True Thompson.

"Are you still OK with us, like coming out here on Monday?" Khloe's assistant asks the new mom. "Yeah, why don't we talk just a little closer 'cause things are just being weird these days, so we'll just talk and see," Khloe replies.

Kourtney worries that her sister will be overwhelmed with having so much family in Cleveland, but Khloe assures her everything will calm down once she leaves the hospital.

"Is everyone writing you?" Kourtney asks. "Too many people, but writing about both things. I'm like, 'Shut up.'" KoKo vents. "I don't have the energy for that right now like, everyone, leave me alone."

Khloe Kardashian Explains Ignoring Tristan's Cheating on KUWTK

The eldest Kardashian sister assures the new mom that everyone just wants to make sure she knows that she's supported, but for Khloe, it's all a little too much right now.

"It's also, everyone has their own s--t that I know nothing about," True's mom explains. "And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much."

See the overwhelmed momma try to wrestle with the aftermath of Tristan's cheating scandal in the clip above. 

