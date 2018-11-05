by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 10:20 AM
For Khloe Kardashian, some episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are easier to watch than others.
When it came to last-night's episode, viewers watched as the family learned of Tristan Thompson's infidelity just days before Khloe's due date.
As the episode aired, the E! star couldn't help but reflect on the stressful time in her life.
"I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Khloe explained to her followers after allowing Tristan to be in the delivery room. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."
She continued, "I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."
While there is even more to relive in next week's episode, Khloe received plenty of love from fans and her sisters including Kourtney Kardashian. She also received messages from strangers that she completely related to.
When one follower wrote that "love can be rebuilt, trust is another thing," Khloe responded in all caps: "THIS I UNDERSTAND COMPLETELY."
And when one fan was shocked to see how strong Khloe was throughout the scandal, the businesswoman admitted she had her moments off camera.
"Thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!!" she shared with one follower. "I won't put in writing what I did but let's just say he's LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant."
Through all the highs and lows, Khloe can't help but express gratitude for the beautiful daughter who has brought endless joy to her life. And while there may be more uncomfortable scenes to relive again, the reality star is thankful for True.
"Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined," she shared with her followers.
