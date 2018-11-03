Kourtney Kardashian has taken numerous cities with sister Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner got personal on Life of Kylie. Even rarely seen sibling Rob Kardashian agreed to put his ill-fated romance with former fiancée Blac Chyna on display for the brief, yet dramatic, Rob & Chyna.

But Kendall Jenner is content to stick to supporting player status, popping up occasionally on the family's flagship reality show. According to momager Kris Jenner, her second youngest has never expressed interest in increasing her screen time. "Kendall is really satisfied on her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the matriarch shared in a sit-down with Variety last year. "She's a pretty busy little girl."

Besides, she's already starring in the real life reality series How to Become a Top Model Even When Agency Types Are Not Inclined to Take You Seriously—a role she's been rocking since sometime in 2012, what would have been her junior year had she remained at L.A.'s Sierra Canyon School. So increasing her reality footprint is not really the goal.