by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 7:30 AM
Kris Jenner will do anything for her kids…just ask Khloe Kardashian!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager drops out of an important Skype session to figure out how to race to Cleveland as the Revenge Body host has gone into labor.
"So listen, Khloe's in labor," Kris reveals to KoKo's doctor. "So here's the thing, can you get to the airport by five?"
After wrapping up her call with the OBGYN, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch informs Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that she's "gotta go" and asks them to put the Skype call on "pause."
"I just moved the plane up and I think she's in labor," Kris further shares. "I knew we should've gone last night, I knew it."
E!
Although Kris instructs her other Kardashian daughters to "come in a couple of days," the KKW Beauty boss places a call to Khloe to check in on her younger sister. During her chat with the pregnant KUWTK star, Kim resolves that she should also head to Cleveland.
"You know, when there's something crazy that goes on in our family, we just always drop everything that we're doing and go be supportive to them," Kanye West's wife concludes. "I obviously wanted to go to my reunion and I wanted to make both work, but since my reunion is in two days it's like game over, it doesn't matter. I'm gonna go to Cleveland and be there for her."
Watch Kris, Kim and Kourtney receive Khloe's labor news in the clip above!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
