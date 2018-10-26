BRAND NEW
Why Kourtney Kardashian Will Be Unbothered by Luka Sabbat's Mystery Woman

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 1:25 PM

Kourtney Kardashian isn't going to be affected by this star sighting.

Earlier this week, Luka Sabbat headed to the Peppermint Club for a night out in Hollywood. But when cameras caught up with the Grown-ish star, he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman.

We know what you're thinking: Wasn't Luka rumored to be dating Kourtney? According to sources, it's not that simple.

"Kourtney is not seeing Luka at the moment. They were never official and it was always very casual," a source shared with E! News. "She thought he was fun to get to know and hang out with, but that was it. She's loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached."

That's not to say the pair are on bad terms. In fact, it's the complete opposite.

 

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Luka Sabbat, mystery girl

NGRE / BACKGRID

"Her and Luka still talk but were never dating exclusively," another insider shared. "They will still hangout in social settings and everything is normal but they haven't seen each other in weeks now."

In recent months, Kourtney and Luka were spotted at Pace Restaurant, The Nice Guy and also attended an art gallery. The pair also appeared to enjoy a double date with Anwar Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Ultimately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is enjoying the single life and keeping an open mind as to what happens next.

"She has the attitude that whatever happens, happens," a source shared. "She's not going to label anything or get too serious unless she's really crazy about someone."

Kourtney first met through Luka through Kendall and her friend group. They would often be in social situations together including Kardashian family BBQs .

But as of today, let's stick to these two being friends.

