Kim Kardashian is passing some of her motherly wisdom down to younger sister and new mom Kylie Jenner.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has some body positive advice for Kylie who is feeling the pressure to snap back after baby.

"You're looking like really skinny!" Kim gushes.

"Thank you, I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like's never gonna fit me," Kylie laments. "I know I'm not gonna fit into like a 25 jean ever again and after our shoot, I'm just feeling a little insecure."

"I know, curves are hard," Kim empathizes.

Big sister Kim can relate to Kylie's struggle to accept the way her body has changed since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

"Trust me I get it," the mom of three insists. "But the pressure to snap back like, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there, I was like, 'OK I'm never leaving.''