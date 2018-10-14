by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 2:37 PM
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice. True Thompson is more than ready for her first Halloween!
On Sunday, True's aunt Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram story of the 6-month-old looking festive in a pumpkin patch. In the picture, True sits next to a tiny pumpkin on a giant green field with pumpkins all around her. She's wearing an orange hat with a green stem on top and an orange covering with a jack-o'-lantern design on it.
True's mom Khloe Kardashian later shared the same photo on her Instagram story and wrote that this pumpkin get-up is just "one of many costumes to come."
This is a monumental Halloween for baby True and she appears more than ready to get her trick-or-treat on. True just turned six-months-old on Oct. 12 as she was born on April 12 in Cleveland where her dad, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kourtney shared a number of photos from her field trip with two of her kids, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, as well as True. In one photo, Reign looks a tad unamused as he hangs out inside a giant inflatable pumpkin.
On Friday, True and some of her cousins hung out and enjoyed a party outside with cupcakes and cake. "Cousin Cupcake Party!!! Keeping Up With The Kousins," Khloe wrote.
True munched on the sweets with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's son Saint West and daughter Chicago West. On Saturday, Khloe tweeted about how she's already preparing for the next Kousin Kupcake Party. She wrote, "I'm so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins. Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won't 'forget' lol I mean...I bought all of the girls tutus this morning!"
The boy cousins will get something, too. But what? She hinted at their potential clothing addition in another tweet: "Maybe capes for the boys!!!"
Keeping Up With the SuperKousins!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?