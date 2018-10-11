It looks like it was a date night for Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau, Luka Sabbat.

The reality star stepped out Wednesday night for the opening reception of the Murakami & Abloh "America Too" exhibition held at a gallery in Beverly Hills. However, she didn't spend the evening out alone—she was joined by the 20-year-old model and actor, with whom romance rumors first sparked last month.

Donning a sheer tank top and snakeskin-print pants, the mom of three kept to her usual cool aesthetic. Sabbat opted for a comfortable look in black pants and a matching Off-White and Louis Vuitton hoodie with sneakers.

Photographers captured the TV star smiling from ear to ear as the pair headed to their ride.