With all due respect to Caitlyn Jenner and her opinion, it doesn't sound like Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was all that tough.

Going off-grid and stepping away from Snapchat to, as sister Kendall Jenner put it, "just appreciate having a baby inside of you," left the beauty mogul feeling at peace with the changes that lie ahead. "Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to...I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could really enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately," she recently explained to Australia's Vogue. "I just felt like it was a sacred special moment."

Happily indulging her cravings for Eggo waffles, doughnuts and In-N-Out Burger, she felt "calm and so happy," she recalled to the mag. Pressed to share one downside of pregnancy, she admitted to her 25 million Twitter followers that, sure, she missed eating sushi, but it was such a trivial complaint that it barely registered: "I had such a perfect experience."