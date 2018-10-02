There are presents and then there are Yeezy presents.

It's no secret that Kanye West loves treating his wife to unforgettable gifts and surprises.

But while appearing on the Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham podcast, Kim Kardashian revealed a Mother's Day surprise you have to hear to believe.

"He's like the cutest. A brand offered me a million dollars to do a post on some of their clothing and they typically—I don't want to say who the brand is—but they typically knock off Yeezy," Kim recalled to Ashley Graham. "Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it and he says, 'No babe. I really don't want you to do that.' Understandable but that's a lot of money."