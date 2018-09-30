by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 7:00 PM
Even the strongest couples argue sometimes.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up to sister Khloe Kardashian about a recent spat she had with husband Kanye West.
"Last night I was just like not in the best mood and I was just like tired," Kim recounted. "I got home and I was like, 'Hey' and then I was like on my computer and then he was like, 'Babe, will you get off your computer, I wanna talk, let's hangout.'"
The busy mom had been working to meet a deadline, but when their son Saint West called out for a bath, Kim was quick to rush to his side and let's just say, Yeezy wasn't too thrilled.
"I shut the computer and he's like, 'You're gonna go take a bath with him, but I asked to hangout and you wouldn't?'" Kim added.
"Maybe just take a bath with Kanye and it will all be better," Khloe joked in response.
However, that's not the only matter the Wests bickered over.
"We had a fight because I wouldn't get him a Band-Aid," Kim further revealed. "I said, 'Did you look in the proper place, there's a Band-Aid here.' He didn't like that one. So he wanted another one, so there was a Band-Aid there and I put it on him. He didn't like the color of the Band-Aid."
Kim even offered Kanye one of their daughter North West's Jesus-themed Band-Aid's, but Ye wasn't feeling it.
"He was like, 'I've slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus Band-Aid,'" the frustrated mom of three told her sister. "I'm like, so I'm running around to find three f--king different color Band-Aid's when I have three kids to look after?!"
Even though Kim was irritated with the bickering, Khloe advised her sister that it's not just the kids who need love and attention. Per KoKo, "sometimes men still want to be treated like the first baby."
This advice resonated with Kim, who in turn, decided to go above and beyond for Valentine's Day. After confiding in Khloe and mom Kris Jenner, the Kardashian-West matriarch decided to get Kanye all of his favorite Band-Aids and purchased some sultry lingerie.
"Kanye's so thoughtful, and even when he's really in crazy work mode, he always takes the time to check in on me to see what's going on," the KKW Beauty boss admitted in a confessional. "I think when I get in super busy mode, I need to really slow down and be a little bit more thoughtful."
Sadly, Kim's spat with Kanye wasn't the only fire she had to put out as she was also caught red-handed gossiping about sister Kourtney Kardashian. Apparently, Scott Disick confided in Kim that he wanted "to have another baby" with Kourtney.
"I think he just wants one more," Kanye's wife spilled to pal Larsa Pippen. "And she wants one more."
"If they both want to have more kids, like why not have them together?" Larsa added. "Their kids are gorgeous."
Since both Scott and Kourtney were seeing other people at that time, Kim theorized that the former flames didn't "even have to have sex" as the twosome could try IVF. With Larsa's support, Kim resolved to loop in the rest of the family to convince Scott and Kourtney to go through with this baby plan.
Unfortunately, Kim accidentally included Kourtney on the email. "You completely left Kourtney on that f--king email, did you know that?" Khloe revealed to Kim in a phone call.
In an attempt to avoid drama, Kim tried to bury the email and have it erased from Kourtney's phone. This plan didn't work out as Kourt caught the email snafu and was rightfully furious.
In the hope of diffusing the situation, momager Kris intervened and tried to play devil's advocate, an effort Kourtney wasn't on board with.
"Honestly, I don't even want to look at her after the whole email situation," the mother of three admitted to her mom and Khloe.
"I don't think she wants to hurt your feelings," Kris neutrally responded. "I think she just communicates differently."
Understandably, Kris' objective viewpoint didn't sit well with Kourt as she believed she was the one who was wronged.
"Don't even say anything, 'cause there's somebody in this situation who's right and who's wrong," the KUWTK veteran snapped. "You're not gonna try to make this an equal thing."
Even amid Kourtney's strong stance, Kris tried to explain to her oldest that there were "two sides" in this particular mess. Nevertheless, Kourtney refused to waver in her anger.
"She did something really malicious, backstabbing and actually evil," Mason Disick's mom defended. "Going behind someone's back? It's not okay, it's not something I will accept in my life."
Later on, Kourtney shared that she believed her mother was "totally wrong when it comes to this situation with Kim" since they're supposed to "protect each other from this kind of stuff."
Yet, at the end of the episode, Scott revealed that Kim had twisted his words and promised Kourtney he "would not go and call up your family" to discuss this topic. Eventually, Kourtney and Kim buried the awkwardness enough to go away on a joint family skiing trip.
