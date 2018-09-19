Kim Kardashian isn't moving to Chicago anytime soon.

Kanye West sparked relocation rumors earlier this week after he said he was moving back to the Windy City and "never leaving again" during an open-mic event on the South Side.

TMZ reported the couple had already found a home in Chi-Town and that the Yeezy head planned to move his offices from Calabasas to Chicago. While the celebrity news outlet noted the two planned to keep their home in California, it also claimed the rapper wanted to make the Midwest city his permanent residence.

However, a source told E! News the KKW Beauty head isn't uprooting her life completely.

"Kim isn't going to move to Chicago full time," the insider said. "She will be spending time there and supporting Kanye."

The source noted Kim's businesses are in Los Angeles and that her eldest child, North West, is currently attending school in California. The insider also said Kim "doesn't want to uproot the kids," who have been raised close to their famous family members.

"Kanye changes his mind about things often, so she isn't going to make any big decisions," the insider said. "She is open to spending more time in Chicago, and they are talking about it."