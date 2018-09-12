Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoying a slumber party with Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago West.

The picture showed the cute cousins wearing matching pink pajamas and lounging on a couple of cozy blankets. While the little ladies were too young for games like Truth or Dare, they did have a couple of toys nearby for some evening fun.

The makeup mogul captioned the image "slumber party" and added a pink bow emoji. Even her sisters couldn't resist the cuteness overload.

"My babies!!!!" Kim wrote in the comments section.

Khloe Kardashian also wrote, "Honestly I just can nottttttttt."

Even though Khloe's daughter, True Thompson, wasn't pictured at the get-together, she shouldn't feel too left out. After all, Kim has posted several pictures of Chicago and True hanging out over the past week months. Khloe also tweeted the adorable trio had a cousin photo shoot in July.