Decisions, decisions, decisions.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a pregnant Khloe Kardashian announces which sister she has chosen as her daughter's potential legal guardian. With the Revenge Body host's due date looming, this decision seems more necessary than ever.

While KoKo respects both Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's respective parenting styles, it appears there is one clear front-runner.

"So I can't make anything official until the baby is born…but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, god forbid, something happens," Khloe reveals to her older sisters. "I don't know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it'll be more like Kim. A little more stricter."

Per Tristan Thompson's lady, she just relates to "how Kim parents more." Nonetheless, Kardashian isn't too concerned about her little one's future well-being as the Kardashian-Jenners are so close.