by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get her groove on, but Kim Kardashian can't bring herself to get in on the fun.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney stops by a dance class with friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq to learn a new routine. Although the mother of three doesn't believe she is a skilled dancer, she tries her best to just have fun…unlike her younger sister.
"Who's ready to dance?" Kim jokes after arriving late to the dance lesson. "I'm like a notorious non-dancer, like, it's a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing."
Although Larsa defends that the number isn't "hard," Kim is still hesitant to join in on the choreography. "I don't care about hard," Kanye West's wife further adds. "I just don't dance. I make money moves."
After watching Kourtney and the ladies dance through the routine, Kim decides she definitely doesn't dance.
E!
"I can't you, guys," the KKW Beauty boss comments from the side. "I could be a stage mom! You need to get more into it."
Understandably, Kim's commentary beings to irk Kourtney and her friends. "C'mon, Kim! Do something," Larsa begs.
"No," Kim stubbornly responds.
Per Kourtney, Kim has an "inability to let loose." Unsurprisingly, Kourt would rather her sister leave than critique their dancing.
Watch the awkward dance class play out in the clip above!
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
See the Real-Life Family Feud That Almost Stopped the Kardashians From Starring on the Game Show on KUWTK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?