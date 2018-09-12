BRAND NEW
Kourtney Kardashian Accuses Kim Kardashian of Having an ''Inability to Let Loose'' on KUWTK

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to get her groove on, but Kim Kardashian can't bring herself to get in on the fun.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney stops by a dance class with friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq to learn a new routine. Although the mother of three doesn't believe she is a skilled dancer, she tries her best to just have fun…unlike her younger sister.

"Who's ready to dance?" Kim jokes after arriving late to the dance lesson. "I'm like a notorious non-dancer, like, it's a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing."

Although Larsa defends that the number isn't "hard," Kim is still hesitant to join in on the choreography. "I don't care about hard," Kanye West's wife further adds. "I just don't dance. I make money moves."

After watching Kourtney and the ladies dance through the routine, Kim decides she definitely doesn't dance.

Kourtney Kardashian's 2018 Mexico Trip

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1506

E!

"I can't you, guys," the KKW Beauty boss comments from the side. "I could be a stage mom! You need to get more into it."

Understandably, Kim's commentary beings to irk Kourtney and her friends. "C'mon, Kim! Do something," Larsa begs.

"No," Kim stubbornly responds.

Per Kourtney, Kim has an "inability to let loose." Unsurprisingly, Kourt would rather her sister leave than critique their dancing.

Watch the awkward dance class play out in the clip above!

