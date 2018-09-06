by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 7:05 PM
Kendall Jenner leaves her family's signature catchphrases up to the pros.
In an exclusive clip from the supermodel's hilarious sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kendall admits that unlike big sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian, you wouldn't ever catch her yelling out "Okurrr!" in public.
While discussing the Kar-Jenner's newfound bond with Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon recalls the Stranger Things actress confessing her love for the world-famous fam. "I'm obsessed with them," Millie shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like, ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"
Kendall tells Jimmy, "I don't really do it. I've only ever done it like once."
NBC
That's when the late-night host asks the 22-year-old to give it her best shot, and there's no denying Kenny rises to the occasion.
Back on the topic of Millie, Jenner was super excited to find out she's a fan because the sentiment is very much mutual.
As she puts it, "I fangirl over her and I'm obsessed with her. So when she did that whole thing I was like, ‘Oh my God! That's so cool because I love her to.' We ended up becoming friendly and she's really sweet. I love her so much."
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights 11:35 ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.
See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK
Farewell to Season 10 of Real Housewives of New York: Everything We Learned From This Reality TV Masterpiece
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?