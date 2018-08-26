Instagram
Remember when we said Kourtney Kardashian was having the best summer ever? Well, here's further proof.
Sure, there was a slight bump along the way (there's no such thing as an easy breakup), but it's taken no time at all for the E! reality star to get her groove back in the few weeks that have passed since her split from Younes Bendjima. The next stop on Kourtney's single and ready to mingle tour was a trip to Mexico with gal pals Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.
She's spent the past few days frolicking on the beach, perfecting her skin's summer bronze by the pool and sharing a few can't-miss photos along the way.
Keep scrolling for every sizzling snapshots we've seen thus far from her Cabo getaway, and don't blame us when you book a one-way ticket to live la vida loca like Kourtney!
Ladies' Night
Orange you glad you didn't miss seeing Kourtney in this Versace mini-dress?
Hot Damn!
The 39-year-old mom of three models a racy, metallic one piece by Kai Lani while enjoying an outdoor shower.
Baywatch Babe
Run Kourt, run! The E! reality star sprints along the beach in a neon yellow string bikini.
Bathing Beauty
Kourtney soaks in the sun during an impromptu photo shoot.
Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot
Rocking an animal print swimsuit, Kourtney fits in some well-deserved girls' time by the pool.
Sun's Out, Bun's Out
Least interesting Kardashian sister to look at? Not a chance!
Just a Day in the Life
The social media sensation proves why 66 million fans follow her every move on Instagram.
Riding Dirty
Kourtney hits the streets in a bright pink bikini top, sheer blouse and denim short-shorts.
Flawless
Look back at it, Kourt!
