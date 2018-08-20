BRAND NEW
Kylie Jenner Sends All Her Love to Travis Scott During 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 8:35 PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have posed separately on the red carpet, but inside the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards it was nothing but X's and O's between the lovebirds. 

Just before the rapper took the stage with a medley performance of hits off his latest album, Astroworld, cameras caught the E! reality star and makeup mogul sneaking in a kiss from their seats inside New York City's Radio City Music Hall. And when Travis helped close Monday evening's awards show, an E! News source spotted Kylie on her feet and recording the show-stopping performance on her phone. Shortly after, we're told the newly minted 21-year-old was swept backstage (likely to congratulate her beau) and a seat filler took her spot in the front row. 

The pair, who welcomed their first child together in February, also looked cozy while posing for snapshots inside. 

For their second official appearance as a couple, Kylie upped the glam factor in a sophisticated, Tom Ford suit dress and Olgana Paris white pumps. Meanwhile, Travis kept it casual in a graphic T-shirt and bedazzled denim. 

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Kylie and Travis touched down in the Big Apple a day before the VMAs, and the stunning blonde wasted no time hitting the streets in several bold ensembles. Jenner showed off her curves in a red mini-dress for a night out on the town with Scott before switching into a black leather two-piece ensemble and combat boots for Monday's daytime festivities. 

Days ago, Kylie revealed she and baby Stormi Webster would be joining Travis on the road for his upcoming tour. "Me and Storm ready for tour," she shared via Instagram. 

Safe to say fans can expect plenty more must-see moments between Kylie and Travis as their adventures continue! 

