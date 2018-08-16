Pregnancy is the time to eat your weight in doughnuts, right? Not for Khloe Kardashian!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner wants her daughter to put her feet up and indulge in all the foods the fitness maven shied away from pre-pregnancy, like eight dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

"This is your lucky day!" Kris announces before walking through the door. "It's Krispy Kreme day! To celebrate the pregnancy of Khloe Kardashian."

"I can't eat eight dozen doughnuts," an annoyed Khloe maintains.

But Kris isn't taking no for an answer.

"I want you to remember that I had six kids. And after my fourth child, I never looked better," Kris reminds her daughter. "I gained and lost and gained and lost and gained and lost and had the time of my life. And I was healthy and I was happy."

While the smell is pretty tempting for KoKo, the mom-to-be is focusing on her health, now more than ever.