by Lena Grossman | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 1:13 PM
Some say the best cure for a hangover is to sweat it out. Kim Kardashian is adhering to that advice.
Last night, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott and more partied at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday. The event really turned 21 into 20-fun.
Kim isn't turning to some Eggs Benedict as her hangover remedy. The entrepreneur posted an Instagram story at the gym and admitted to her viewers how she felt this morning: "So I am in the gym and I'm hungover."
Kim said she was at the gym at 8:30 am, which is a bit later than her usual workout routine. She maintained a determined mindset, no matter how bad her head hurt. "I figured you gotta get it in. There's no excuses. The gym doesn't care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning."
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
One motivation for Kim is the feeling after working out. "I feel good about myself when I'm in shape," she said. "I'm gonna continue and not let anything get in my way."
After her video, the mom of 3 shared a snap of her workout regimen, which included squats and deadlifts. That's a tiring workout, and Kim indulged in "naps between sets," which she showed in her story.
Once the workout ended, she posted a video of herself in legging and a sports bra and wrote, "Done!!! So glad I pushed thru!!!"
A few weeks ago, Kim revealed that she weighed 119 pounds, which sparked some backlash. Before a charity poker game, her sisters claimed Kim was "too skinny." Khloe later came to Kim's defense: "She looks great and I'm praising her for looking good."
At Kylie's birthday party, Kim rocked a custom Yeezy dress that was bright pink with a cutout in the middle.
