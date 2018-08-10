by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 1:09 PM
The fashion at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party was crazy-good—"Okkkurrrr!"
Now that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is legally able to drink, the Kardashians celebrated to the fullest extent, appearing at Delilah night club in West Hollywood, California last night. As you can imagine, this celebration included really amazing style. Designer dresses, diamond jewelry and mind-blowing shoes were all present at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' birthday party.
The birthday girl wore two ensembles: a silky, magenta mini dress and sparkling pink jumpsuit with a matching circular purse. She paired both looks with a low, blond ponytail and flawless, pink-hued makeup (but, of course, we expected nothing less from the ultimate beauty influencer).
While it was Kylie's night to shine, her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, did not disappoint with their clothing picks. Even her mom, Kris Jenner, came to slay.
Check out every Kardashian/Jenner look below, then decide who really won the night!
For dinner, prior to her party at Delilah's, the star wore a Peter Dundas satin, mini dress. The dress features shoulder pads (an '80s trend on the rise) and a cutout under her bust—a very, sexy dress to start the night. With Olgana Paris velvet pumps and pink-toned beauty, this look set the standard for the fashion to come.
The youngest of clan went to the same brand as Kendall Jenner for her 21st birthday look: Swarovski. Complete with 70,000 crystals, the epic, custom LaBourjoisie jumpsuit retails for approximately $8,000, as reported by Elle. She paired her form-fitting sparkler with pink suede pumps, courtesy of Christian Louboutin.
"We wanted to reimagine the perfect party dress into an amplified representation of Kylie's most favored trends," the LaBourjoisie commented to the magazine.
She paired her look with a circular Marzook purse for an epic final look.
The KKW Beauty owner took a note from Kylie's book, wearing another hot pink mini dress. Her dress, however, is more form-fitting and she added a red-toned translucent purse to create a unique and standout look.
The eldest of the clan also showed out. She wore a sparkling purple dress from La Perla's Pre-Fall 2018 Collection with large gold hoops.
Truth's mom entered the scene with something completely different. She wore a three-piece set, complete with a crop top, wide-leg pants and duster. Then, she added an envelope clutch for a glitz final look.
The model opted for a PVC mini dress, but added a large nude clutch and orange-accented heels for contract. With a sleek bun, she was stunning.
